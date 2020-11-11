CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to tighten COVID-19 restrictions amid surge | CDC on importance of mask | Region's latest test results
French officials say several wounded in attack on World War I commemoration ceremony in Saudi Arabia

The Associated Press

November 11, 2020, 6:38 AM

PARIS (AP) — French officials say several wounded in attack on World War I commemoration ceremony in Saudi Arabia.

