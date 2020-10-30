ELECTION NEWS: Senate election FAQs | DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
Home » Middle East News » Over 3 million cases…

Over 3 million cases of coronavirus reported in Mideast

The Associated Press

October 30, 2020, 9:18 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The number of reported coronavirus cases has gone over 3 million in the Middle East, an Associated Press count showed Friday, with the true number likely even higher.

Across the Mideast, there have been over 75,000 deaths attributed to the virus by health authorities, the AP count relying on reported figures by individual countries shows.

There have been 2.5 million recoveries from the virus causing the COVID-19 illness.

In the Mideast, the hardest-hit nation remains Iran, which served as the initial epicenter of the virus in the region. In Iran alone, authorities say there have been over 600,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, with some 477,000 recoveries and 34,000 deaths. Yet even those numbers are believed to be low, Iranian officials say.

In some war-torn nations, it remains difficult to know the scope of the pandemic as well. In Yemen for instance, it’s believed that the vast majority of the country’s cases have gone undiagnosed and untreated, and health workers have said only those who are near death are usually brought to hospitals.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

What it will take for agencies to implement Trump's federal hiring EO

DoD's Space Development Agency shows how fast the FAR can be

Is HHS seeking a scapegoat for decision to cut back Program Support Center services?

A year later, where does the Federal Data Strategy go from here?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up