CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. council gets virus updates | Va. sees COVID-19 cases surge. What about Northern Va.? | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Middle East News » Israeli military: Gaza militants…

Israeli military: Gaza militants fire 2 rockets into Israel

The Associated Press

October 22, 2020, 4:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired a pair of rockets into southern Israel on Thursday night, the Israeli military announced, saying that its air-defense system intercepted one of the projectiles while the second fell in an open area.

It was the second rocket attack this week following Israel’s announcement on Tuesday that it had located a new tunnel dug by militants that stretched into Israel.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Thursday’s rocket fire. But Israel holds Gaza’s ruling Hamas militant group responsible for all attacks out of the territory and usually responds to rocket fire with airstrikes on Hamas targets.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up