Iran announces highest daily death toll, new patient count

The Associated Press

October 12, 2020, 6:55 AM

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) —

For the second day in a row, Iran has announced its highest single-day death toll from the coronavirus with 272 people killed.

The announcement Monday by Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari saw Iran also announced its single-day highest count of new cases with 4,206 new patients.

Iran has been struggling with the coronavirus since announcing its first cases in February.

