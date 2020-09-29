CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Washington Monument to reopen Oct. 1 | Feds to ship rapid tests in bid to reopen K-12 schools | Latest virus test results in DC region
Home » Middle East News » Iranian parliament approves new…

Iranian parliament approves new trade and industry minister

The Associated Press

September 29, 2020, 6:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s parliament on Tuesday approved President Hassan Rouhani’s nominee for trade and industry minister.

Ali Reza Razmhosseini will take on the post as Iran faces an unprecedented economic downturn amid intense pressure from the United States after President Donald Trump pulled America out of Iran’s nuclear with world powers and reimposed sanctions on the country.

The sanctions have sent the country’s economy into freefall. Iran’s currency has dropped to its lowest value ever against the dollar.

Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the 290-seat chamber voted 175-80 in favor of Razmhosseini. There were 264 lawmakers at the session and nine abstained.

In May, Rouhani dismissed the former trade and industry minister, Reza Rahmani, after car prices skyrocketed by more than 60% in a few weeks.

The vote came after lawmakers rejected the previous nominee in August. Razmhosseini, 58, a veteran of the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war, has served in various governmental posts including governor of the northeastern province of Khorasan Razavi.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up