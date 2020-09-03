CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC tourism takes deep hit | Montgomery Co. to delay Phase Three | Groups most affected by pandemic | Latest coronavirus test results
Coronavirus death toll goes over 50,000 in Middle East

The Associated Press

September 3, 2020, 7:07 AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The death toll from the coronavirus has gone over 50,000 in the Middle East as the pandemic continues.

That’s according to a count Thursday from The Associated Press, based on official numbers offered by health authorities across the region.

Those numbers still may be an undercount, though, as testing in war-torn nations like Libya and Yemen remains extremely limited.

The hardest-hit nation remains Iran, which saw the region’s first major outbreak.

