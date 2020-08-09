CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Expert: Positivity rate doesn't give full picture | Last-ditch virus aid talks on Capitol Hill | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Middle East News » Report: 9 killed in…

Report: 9 killed in car crash in Egypt’s Nile Delta

The Associated Press

August 9, 2020, 7:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CAIRO (AP) — A car crash on Sunday left at least nine people dead and seven others injured north of the Egyptian capital, Cairo, the state-run news agency said.

The MENA news agency said the crash took place when a microbus collided with a small truck on a highway in the Nile Delta town of Banha, around 60 kilometers (37 miles) north of Cairo.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital, MENA said. The report blamed speeding for the crash.

Deadly traffic crashes claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record. These crashes are mostly caused by speeding, bad roads or poor enforcement of traffic laws.

The country’s official statistics agency says more than 8,000 road accidents took place in 2018, leaving over 3,000 dead and around 12,000 injured.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up