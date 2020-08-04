CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area testing sites closed Tuesday | Md. high school fall, winter sports postponed | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Home » Middle East News » Massive explosion shakes Lebanon's…

Massive explosion shakes Lebanon’s capital Beirut

The Associated Press

August 4, 2020, 11:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEIRUT (AP) — A massive explosion shook Lebanon’s capital Beirut on Tuesday wounding a number people and causing widespread damage.

The afternoon blast shook several parts of the capital and thick smoke billowed from the city center. Residents reported windows being blown out and a false ceilings dropping.

The explosion appeared to be centered around Beirut’s port and caused wide scale destruction and shattered windows miles away.

An Associated Press photographer near Beirut’s port witnessed people wounded on the ground and widespread destruction in central Beirut.

Some local TV stations reported the blast was at Beirut’s port inside an area where firecrackers were stored.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up