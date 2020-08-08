BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese prime minister says he will introduce a draft bill proposing early elections.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
August 8, 2020, 12:50 PM
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese prime minister says he will introduce a draft bill proposing early elections.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.