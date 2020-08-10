CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Safety of coronavirus vaccine for kids | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Middle East News » Lebanese health minister says…

Lebanese health minister says the Cabinet has resigned over Beirut’s deadly explosion last week

The Associated Press

August 10, 2020, 10:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese health minister says the Cabinet has resigned over Beirut’s deadly explosion last week.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | National News | World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up