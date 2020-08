BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese Health Minister Hassan Hamad says more than 25 people dead, over 2,500 injured in the Beirut…

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese Health Minister Hassan Hamad says more than 25 people dead, over 2,500 injured in the Beirut explosion.

