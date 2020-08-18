CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC's contact tracers to start home visits | Saliva test could be 'game changer' | Latest coronavirus test results
Iran denies Taliban were paid bounties to target US troops

The Associated Press

August 18, 2020, 1:39 PM

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran on Tuesday denied reports it paid Taliban fighters to target U.S. forces and allies in Afghanistan.

In a statement carried by Iranian media, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh called the claims “entirely false” and said the U.S. tries to hide its “miscalculations” in Afghanistan by resorting to propaganda.

On Monday, media reports said U.S. intelligence agencies assessed that Iran offered bounties to Taliban fighters for targeting American and coalition troops in Afghanistan.

Iran sees the U.S. forces’ presence in neighboring Afghanistan and Iraq as a threat on its doorstep and routinely calls for their departure.

