CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Safety of coronavirus vaccine for kids | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Middle East News » French President Emmanuel Macron…

French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in Lebanon to offer support after massive explosion

The Associated Press

August 6, 2020, 5:12 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEIRUT (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in Lebanon to offer support after massive explosion.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | National News | World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up