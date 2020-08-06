CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MLB requires masks | Md. State Fair canceled | Va.'s pandemic app | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Middle East News » A Lebanese judge…

A Lebanese judge says 16 port staffers have been arrested over this week’s deadly blats in Beirut

The Associated Press

August 6, 2020, 3:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEIRUT (AP) — A Lebanese judge says 16 port staffers have been arrested over this week’s deadly blats in Beirut.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | National News | World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up