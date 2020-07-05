Israeli military says Gaza militants fire 2 rockets

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military on Sunday said two rockets were fired by Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip…

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military on Sunday said two rockets were fired by Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip toward southern Israel.

The barrage set off air-raid sirens in southern Israel.

Israel’s Channel 12 TV said the rockets landed in open areas, causing no damage or injuries. There was no immediate Israeli reaction, although the military usually responds to rocket fire with airstrikes on militant targets in Gaza.

After three wars and numerous skirmishes over the years, Israel and Gaza’s Hamas militant rulers have largely observed an unofficial cease-fire in recent months.

But tensions have been rising as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he hopes to begin annexing Israeli-occupied land in the West Bank.

