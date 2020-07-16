AP Week in Pictures, Middle East

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle…

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between July 9-15, 2020.

This week’s selection includes scenes from across the region, with protests in Iraq, Lebanon and Israel, despite a surge in coronavirus cases. While social distancing may not be possible, masks and face shields — often improvised — have become increasingly common in the demonstrations.

The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography & Storytelling Dusan Vranic.

