Syria’s Assad fires his PM amid worsening economic crisis

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian President Bashar Assad has fired his prime minister a month ahead of elections as the economic crisis worsens and public anger rises in the territory under his control.

Assad on Thursday also appointed the current water resources minister to replace Imad Khamis, who has been the premier since 2016. The Syrian president asked Hussein Arnous to replace Khamis until parliament elections are held next month and a new government comes in.

The surprise move comes amid a deepening economic crisis that Assad’s government has been facing. Syria’s national currency is tumbling to the dollar, reaching unprecedented lows while food prices have skyrocketed.

