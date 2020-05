JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Supreme Court has ruled that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may form a new government while under…

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Supreme Court has ruled that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may form a new government while under indictment.

Wednesday’s ruling clears the way for Netanyahu and his rival, Benny Gantz, to proceed with the formation of their emergency government.

