AP Week in Pictures, Middle East

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between May 21-27, 2020.

This week’s selection from across the region includes scenes of tragic loss, a subdued holiday and sparks of hope — from a plane crash in Pakistan that killed 97 people and brought shock and grief, to Israeli restaurants starting to reopen as pandemic restrictions ease, and millions remaining under strict stay-at-home orders during the Eid al-Fitr, a normally festive holiday at the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The gallery was curated by photographer Maya Alleruzzo.

