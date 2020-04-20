Israel’s Netanyahu, chief rival agree on power-sharing deal

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his chief rival announced Monday that they have forged a deal…

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his chief rival announced Monday that they have forged a deal to form an “emergency” government.

The deal between Netanyahu’s Likud Party and former military chief Benny Gantz’s Blue and White ends months of political paralysis and averts what would have been a fourth consecutive election in just over a year.

