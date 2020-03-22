Home » Middle East News » Syria's health minister announces…

Syria’s health minister announces first confirmed coronavirus case in the war-torn country.

The Associated Press

March 22, 2020, 3:23 PM

DAMASCUS, Syria. (AP) — Syria’s health minister announces first confirmed coronavirus case in the war-torn country.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Middle East News National News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up