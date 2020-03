The Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Muslim officials: Al-Aqsa mosque, third holiest site in Islam, closes over virus concerns, prayers to continue outside.

JERUSALEM (AP) — Muslim officials: Al-Aqsa mosque, third holiest site in Islam, closes over virus concerns, prayers to continue outside.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.