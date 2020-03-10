Iran says new virus kills 54, death toll climbs to 291

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran says the new coronavirus has killed 54 more people, raising the death toll to 291…

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran says the new coronavirus has killed 54 more people, raising the death toll to 291 amid 8,042 cases in the Islamic Republic.

That’s according to Kianoush Jahanpour, a Health Ministry spokesman, who spoke in a live, televised news conference on Tuesday.

It represented an 18% increase in deaths from the day before and 12% more confirmed cases.

Iran is the hardest-hit country in the Mideast by the new coronavirus, which sickens but largely doesn’t kill those afflicted. Across the region, there are over 8,600 confirmed cases of the virus.

