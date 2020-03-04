Home » Middle East News » Iran says 92 dead…

Iran says 92 dead amid 2,922 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the Islamic Republic

The Associated Press

March 4, 2020, 5:54 AM

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran says 92 dead amid 2,922 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the Islamic Republic.

