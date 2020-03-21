Home » Middle East News » Iran announces 123 more…

Iran announces 123 more virus deaths, bringing toll to 1,556 amid 20,610 confirmed cases.

The Associated Press

March 21, 2020, 5:28 AM

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran announces 123 more virus deaths, bringing toll to 1,556 amid 20,610 confirmed cases.

