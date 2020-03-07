Home » Middle East News » Fuel tanker collides with…

Fuel tanker collides with two buses in Syria, kills 30

The Associated Press

March 7, 2020, 12:29 PM

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — A fuel tank collided with two passenger buses and several other cars on a highway near the capital Damascus on Saturday, killing 30 people, Syria’s official news agency said.

SANA said the accident happened on the Damascus-Homs road in the Baghdad Bridge area, adding that a number of other people were injured.

No details were immediately available and it was not immediately clear what caused the collision. The war-devastated country marks nine years of conflict next week. It has ravaged the country’s economy and infrastructure.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Middle East News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up