Israeli PM says starting process of normalization with Sudan after meeting its leader in Uganda.

The Associated Press

February 3, 2020, 11:53 AM

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli PM says starting process of normalization with Sudan after meeting its leader in Uganda.

