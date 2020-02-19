Home » Middle East News » Iran's state-run IRNA news…

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency says new virus has killed two Iranian citizens

The Associated Press

February 19, 2020, 11:17 AM

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency says new virus has killed two Iranian citizens.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Health & Fitness News Lifestyle News Middle East News National News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up