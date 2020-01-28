Home » Middle East News » Jordan warns against 'annexation…

Jordan warns against ‘annexation of Palestinian lands’ in response to Trump plan

The Associated Press

January 28, 2020, 1:30 PM

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan warns against ‘annexation of Palestinian lands’ in response to Trump plan.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Middle East News National News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up