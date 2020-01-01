Home » Middle East News » Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin…

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he will seek immunity from corruption charges

The Associated Press

January 1, 2020, 1:14 PM

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he will seek immunity from corruption charges.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

