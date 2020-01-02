Iraqi state TV, officials: Gen. Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds force, has been killed in an airstrike.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
January 2, 2020, 8:13 PM
Iraqi state TV, officials: Gen. Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds force, has been killed in an airstrike.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.