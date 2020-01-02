Home » Middle East News » Iraqi state TV, officials:…

Iraqi state TV, officials: Gen. Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds force, has been killed in an airstrike

The Associated Press

January 2, 2020, 8:13 PM

