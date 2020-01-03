Home » Middle East News » Iraqi official says airstrike…

Iraqi official says airstrike hits cars carrying Iran-backed militia north of Baghdad

The Associated Press

January 3, 2020, 6:31 PM

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi official says airstrike hits cars carrying Iran-backed militia north of Baghdad.

