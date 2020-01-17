Home » Middle East News » Iran's top leader says…

Iran’s top leader says Western countries are too weak to ‘bring Iranians to their knees’

The Associated Press

January 17, 2020, 4:06 AM

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s top leader says Western countries are too weak to ‘bring Iranians to their knees’.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Middle East News National News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up