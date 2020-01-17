TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s top leader says Western countries are too weak to ‘bring Iranians to their knees’.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
January 17, 2020, 4:06 AM
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s top leader says Western countries are too weak to ‘bring Iranians to their knees’.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.