Ex-Nissan chief Ghosn says he would be ready to stand trial “anywhere where I think I can have a fair trial.”.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
January 8, 2020, 9:36 AM
Ex-Nissan chief Ghosn says he would be ready to stand trial “anywhere where I think I can have a fair trial.”.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.