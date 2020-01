The Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — Ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn arrives at news conference in Beirut, 1st public appearance since fleeing Japan.

BEIRUT (AP) — Ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn arrives at news conference in Beirut, 1st public appearance since fleeing Japan.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.