Home » Middle East News » Likud announces final results,…

Likud announces final results, giving Netanyahu landslide victory in primary battle

The Associated Press

December 26, 2019, 6:43 PM

JERUSALEM (AP) — Likud announces final results, giving Netanyahu landslide victory in primary battle.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Middle East News National News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up