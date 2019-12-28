Home » Middle East News » Egyptian authorities say 22…

Egyptian authorities say 22 people killed when minibus collides with truck on highway in Port Said in the north.

The Associated Press

December 28, 2019, 1:00 PM

Egyptian authorities say 22 people killed when minibus collides with truck on highway in Port Said in the north.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Middle East News National News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up