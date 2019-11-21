Report: 7 killed in shelling in Syrian government-held city

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian state media says at least seven civilians have been killed in the city of Aleppo…

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian state media says at least seven civilians have been killed in the city of Aleppo amid shelling from rebel-held areas in the country’s northwest.

The shelling Thursday targeted several neighborhoods in Syria’s second largest government-controlled city. A reporter from state-run Al-Ikhbariya TV who visited the city’s hospitals said 30 others were wounded.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said at least six were killed in the shelling by rebel groups who live on the western outskirts of the city and in opposition-controlled Idlib Province.

The intense shelling comes a day after government troops bombed a displaced people’s camp in rebel-held areas, killing at least 15 people, including six children, effectively shattering a three-month fragile truce in the area.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.