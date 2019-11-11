Home » Middle East News » Palestinian officials: Man dies…

Palestinian officials: Man dies in clash with Israeli troops

The Associated Press

November 11, 2019, 7:56 AM

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian officials say a 22-year-old man has been killed during clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry says that Omar Badawi was shot in the chest during the confrontation in the Aroub refugee camp, near the city of Hebron, on Monday afternoon. It gave no further details.

The Israeli military had no immediate comment.

