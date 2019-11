Outgoing Lebanese PM says talks underway on new Cabinet

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s outgoing Prime Minister Saad Hariri says discussions regarding the formation of a new government are underway…

Hariri spoke on Thursday after meeting President Michel Aoun. He provided no other details.

Hariri resigned on Oct. 29, meeting a key demand of protesters who have been demonstrating for three weeks across the country against an entire political class they blame for bringing Lebanon to the verge of bankruptcy.

Aoun is required to set a date for binding consultations with heads of parliamentary blocs to name a new prime minister. But he has yet to do that, nine days after Hariri’s resignation.

The demonstrations have continued, meanwhile, as protesters accuse politicians of dragging their feet while an economic and financial crisis worsens.

