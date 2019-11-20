Home » Middle East News » Netanyahu challenger says he…

Netanyahu challenger says he cannot form coalition, moving Israel closer to new election

The Associated Press

November 20, 2019, 1:00 PM

JERUSALEM (AP) — Netanyahu challenger says he cannot form coalition, moving Israel closer to new election.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Middle East News National News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up