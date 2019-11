The Associated Press

Libya’s health ministry says an airstrike hit a biscuit factory in Tripoli, killing 7 workers including 5 foreigners.

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s health ministry says an airstrike hit a biscuit factory in Tripoli, killing 7 workers including 5 foreigners.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.