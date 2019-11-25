Home » Middle East News » Israeli attorney general says…

Israeli attorney general says Netanyahu may remain in office while under indictment

The Associated Press

November 25, 2019, 1:12 PM

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli attorney general says Netanyahu may remain in office while under indictment.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Middle East News National News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up