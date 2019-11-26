Home » Middle East News » Iraqi officials say one…

Iraqi officials say one protester has died and 21 wounded amid ongoing clashes in central Baghdad

The Associated Press

November 26, 2019, 5:28 AM

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi officials say one protester has died and 21 wounded amid ongoing clashes in central Baghdad .

