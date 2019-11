BAGHDAD (AP) — CORRECTS: Iraqi officials say 2 protesters have been killed in renewed clashes with security forces in Baghdad.…

BAGHDAD (AP) — CORRECTS: Iraqi officials say 2 protesters have been killed in renewed clashes with security forces in Baghdad. (Corrects APNewsAlert that said 3 protesters were killed, due to an error in reporting.)

