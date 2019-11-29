Home » Middle East News » Cairo airport worker arrested…

Cairo airport worker arrested for groping American traveler

The Associated Press

November 29, 2019, 4:28 AM

CAIRO (AP) — Cairo airport officials say an airport cafeteria worker has been arrested after an American passenger accused him of sexual harassment.

The officials said the passenger alleged that the worker groped her on Friday as she was coming out of the terminal bathroom before boarding a flight to Italy.

Officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

Sexual harassment is a widespread problem in Egypt. Polls have found that most men and women in the conservative Muslim country believe it is justified if women dress “provocatively” in public.

