Attacker stabs 3 tourists at popular Jordanian tourist site

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — A lone attacker on Wednesday stabbed three foreign tourists and their tour guide at a popular…

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — A lone attacker on Wednesday stabbed three foreign tourists and their tour guide at a popular archaeological site in northern Jordan, the official Petra news agency reported.

The agency said the attacker also wounded a policeman before he was subdued and arrested. The wounded were taken to a hospital.

Amateur video showed a bloody scene next to the Jerash archaeological site, an ancient city whose ruins, including a Roman amphitheater and a columned road, are one of the country’s top tourist destinations.

In one video, a woman can be heard screaming in Spanish. “It’s a dagger, it’s a dagger, there is a knife. Please, help him now!”

One woman is seen lying on the ground, with much blood around her, as someone presses a towel to her back. Another man sits nearby with an apparent leg wound.

There were no further details, but the al-Ghad newspaper said the tourists were Mexican and suffered serious wounds.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.