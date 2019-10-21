JERUSALEM (AP) — Netanyahu returns mandate to Israel’s president after failing to form coalition government.
October 21, 2019, 1:20 PM
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.