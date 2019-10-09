Home » Middle East News » Morocco government reshuffle aims…

Morocco government reshuffle aims for ‘new blood’

The Associated Press

October 9, 2019, 4:44 PM

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco has reshuffled its government, cutting the number of ministers and junior ministers from 41 to 24.

No top ministries were touched by Wednesday’s changes.

The government restructuring comes after King Mohammed VI said he wanted “new blood” in the Cabinet with “officials who are capable of raising performance levels.”

The ministers for health, culture, tourism and higher education are among the new faces.

Political analyst Karim Ayach says the move appears to be a way to push toward “serious reforms to correct a sclerotic system plagued by lack of accountability” and failure to initiate an “adequate development policy.”

Four women are represented in the new government, compared to one previously.

