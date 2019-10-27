Home » Middle East News » Lebanese form a human…

Lebanese form a human chain to support protests

The Associated Press

October 27, 2019, 9:36 AM

BEIRUT (AP) — Thousands of Lebanese have formed a human chain along highways and coastal roads that link Beirut with other cities in a show of solidarity with anti-government protests.

The protesters joined hands Sunday along a main bridge connecting central Beirut to the north and south in a show of unity while nationwide protests enter their 11th day. Demonstrators have rejected government economic reform proposals, saying they want a government and political system change.

Marcel Karkour, a mother who took part with her two children, said she wants a more “beautiful” Lebanon for the future of her family.

The rallies have paralyzed a country already grappling with a severe fiscal crisis. But they have united the demonstrators against a political system that dates back to the civil war.

